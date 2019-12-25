Home World

Prince William celebrates Christmas with kids in adorable photo clicked by Kate

According to People magazine, the Royal couple released a new photo for the occasion. The adorable photo, captured by mom Kate, showed dad William planting a kiss on Prince Louis' cheek.

The adorable photo, captured by mom Kate, showed dad William planting a kiss on Prince Louis' cheek. (Photo | Insta)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Prince William gave a warm Christmas kiss to his youngest child, 19-month-old son Prince Louis, in a photo clicked by none other than Duchess Kate Middleton.

Kensington Palace posted the picture on social media which was captioned: "Merry Christmas! This photograph of The Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge in Norfolk earlier this year. We wish all our followers a very happy and relaxing Christmas Day."

The black-and-white photo was taken at the grounds of their family home Anmer Hall, in Norfolk with William and his three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and little Louis.

Kate, who called herself an "enthusiastic amateur photographer," used to post pictures of her family on a regular basis.

She was a student of art history at the University of St. Andrews, where she met Prince William. The subject of her study at school was also photography.

