Home World

Haiti quake, Malala's work, Paris climate deal among big global stories of the decade: UN 

The decade began with an immense disaster in Haiti, already among the poorest countries in the Western hemisphere.

Published: 26th December 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The devastating Haiti earthquake, beginning of the Syrian conflict, girls' education activist Malala Yousafzai's inspiring work, the Paris climate deal and launch of the UN's 2030 Agenda were some of the big global stories that unfolded in the last decade, according to the UN's 'Decade in Review' report.

The report states that the teenage years of the 21st century are nearly over and, as the world prepare to enter the 2020s, the UN News takes a look back at some of the "big stories on our global patch" that took place between 2010 and 2019.

The decade began with an immense disaster in Haiti, already among the poorest countries in the Western hemisphere.

A devastating, 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the island on January 12, 2010 killing hundreds and thousands of people (220,000 according to Haitian Government figures), and causing severe damage to buildings, it said.

A week after the tragedy, the Security Council authorised an increase of 3,500 peacekeepers for Haiti, on top of the 9,000 already in the country to help with recovery, reconstruction and stability efforts.

The decade also saw the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011.

The UN said in its review report that in April 2011, the then Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon phoned Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to tell him that he was "greatly disturbed" by reports of violence in the country, it said.

The violence erupted following demonstrations which were part of a broader pro-democracy movement across North Africa and the Middle East that led to the downfall of long-standing regimes in Tunisia and Egypt, which became known as the Arab Spring.

Eight years on, "the conflict would still be ongoing, provoking a major refugee crisis with hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths, and a major humanitarian disaster: over 5,6 million people have fled Syria since 2011, and some 6,6 million are thought to be displaced within the country, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR", it said.

Then in 2012, Malala became the "most famous teenage in the world".

The young girls' education activist Malala and two other girls were shot by a Taliban gunman while taking the bus home from school in October 2012.

"The attack made waves around the world, and was widely condemned: on Human Rights Day that year, a special tribute to Malala was held at the Paris headquarters of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), pushing for action to ensure every girl's right to go to school, and to advance girls' education as an urgent priority.

"Malala's activism and profile have only grown since the assassination attempt. She won several high-profile awards, including the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize (with Indian social reformer Kailash Satyarthi), and became a UN Messenger of Peace in 2017, with a special focus on girls' education," the report said.

In 2014, it was the time when the UN tackled the worst Ebola outbreak in history, it said.

The deadly, highly contagious virus spread rapidly through Guinea, as well as neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone, to become known as the Western Africa Ebola Outbreak.

Some 6,000 deaths were recorded that year, and whole communities paralysed by fear, it said.

By August 2014, the WHO had declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) to ensure a halt to the spread of the disease to other countries.

It would take two years until the WHO was able to declare the PHEIC over, by which time it had recorded 28,616 cases of Ebola in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, and 11,310 deaths, the review said.

The decade also brought with it hope for climate action through concerted international efforts when in December 2015, the Paris Agreement on climate change was adopted.

For the first time, practically all countries of the world pledged to combat the climate crisis and adapt to its consequences, which include the existential threat of global warming.

The deal was adopted following two weeks of negotiations at the COP21 UN climate change conference, covering the areas deemed necessary for a landmark conclusion: mitigation, in order to keep temperatures no more than 2 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels; adaptation, so that countries can deal better with the impacts of climate change; and support, with finance available for the most vulnerable, and poorest nations.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has made the climate crisis one of the central pillars of his mandate, instituting several initiatives that ensured the issue was given fresh momentum and focus, particularly in 2019, the report said.

It was in the decade that will end in five days that a blueprint for a better future was adopted, it said.

"By 2015, the target year for the goals, much positive work had been achieved, but a new vision was needed.

This came in the form of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which was officially launched in 2016, and was designed to build on the Millennium Development Goals and complete what they were not able to accomplish," it said.

The review said the agenda set out a plan of action for people, the planet and prosperity, including the eradication of poverty, described by the UN as "the greatest global challenge, and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development".

In 2020, there will be just 10 years left to achieve the Goals and implement the Agenda, and the UN has launched a Decade of Action to speed up the process.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haiti quake Malala Paris climate deal
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp