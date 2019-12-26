India planning action of some sort in PoK: Imran Khan

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that India is planning to carry out an "action of some sort" in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Khan made these remarks hours while addressing a gathering in Jhelum district after Pakistan Army said that its two soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in retaliatory fire, according to Dawn.

During his address, Khan vented out his frustration and attacked the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the abrogation of Article 370 and Citizenship Amendment Act. The Citizenship Amendment Act aims at giving Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

"I have been telling the world for the past five months that the Modi-RSS government, in order to divert the world attention away from Kashmir and the protests against the laws, will definitely conduct some sort of action in Kashmir," Khan told the crowd.

He said he has informed Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa of the threat and Bajwa has repeatedly assured him that the armed forces are "ready" and "Pakistan is ready".