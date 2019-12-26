Home World

Iraq president Barham Salih threatens to quit over PM pick as protests rage

Salih's announcement came as anti-government protesters blocked roads and bridges in Baghdad and the country's south after torching several buildings overnight.

Published: 26th December 2019 09:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 09:55 PM   |  A+A-

Iraq president Barham Salih. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq's president said Thursday he was "ready to resign" rather than put forward the candidate of a pro-Iranian coalition for the post of prime minister, deepening the country's political crisis.

Barham Salih's announcement came as anti-government protesters blocked roads and bridges in Baghdad and the country's south after torching several buildings overnight.

In a letter to parliament, Saleh said he wished to guarantee the "independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity" of Iraq.

But he cited the constitution, which obliges the president to task the candidate put forward by parliament's biggest bloc with forming a government.

"With all my respect to (Basra province governor) Mr Assaad al-Aidani, I decline to put him forward" for the post, Saleh wrote. 

As that could be seen as violating the constitution, "I place before members of parliament my readiness to resign from the position of president", Saleh added.

Aidani is considered as the candidate of Iran, which protesters accuse of meddling in Iraqi affairs.

Weeks into a protest movement that has rocked Baghdad and Iraq's south, leaving hundreds dead, parliament is in deadlock over the selection of a replacement for previous prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi.

He resigned last month in the face of massive demonstrations over official corruption, economic woes and poor infrastructure despite the country's massive oil wealth.

The demonstrators oppose the entire political class and have vented their anger against leaders who are negotiating to nominate an establishment insider as the next prime minister.

The constitution however gives the biggest parliamentary bloc the right to name a prime minister, but the legislature is divided over whether the "biggest bloc" refers to the biggest coalition or the winning list in 2018 elections. 

Pro-Iranian factions have touted outgoing higher education minister Qusay al-Suhail for the post, later opting for Aidani after the president rejected Suhail's nomination. 

Both are unpopular choices with protesters, who also have slammed Aidani for crushing previous demonstrations in Basra province last year.

"We don't want Assaad the Iranian!" shouted protesters in the southern city of Kut on Thursday.

An opposing bloc, the Saeroon list of populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr -- opposed to Iranian influence -- also claims the right to name the prime minister as it won the largest number of seats in 2018 parliamentary polls.

The protesters want a technocratic premier who has had no involvement in the political system set up after the US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

"The government is hostage to corrupt parties and sectarian divisions", said one activist, Sattar Jabbar, 25, in the southern city of Nasiriyah. 

Smoke and flames from burning tyres in Nasiriyah, Basra and Diwaniyah blocked major roads and bridges across the Euphrates River all night, AFP correspondents said, before some of these roadblocks were lifted in the morning.

In Nasiriyah, demonstrators set the provincial government building ablaze overnight for a second time since the protests began, and protesters also torched the new headquarters of a pro-Iran militia in Diwaniyah.

Iraq has been rocked by protests since October 1.

After dwindling, the street campaign has gained new vigour in recent days to rally against widespread corruption and a political system seen as beholden to neighbouring Iran.  

Government offices and schools remain closed across almost all of Iraq's south. 

Around 460 people have been killed and 25,000 wounded in nearly three months of clashes between protesters and security forces. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barham Salih Baghdad protests
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp