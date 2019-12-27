Body of Kerala student who died in Dubai car crash repatriated

By IANS

DUBAI: The body of one of the two Indian students, who were killed in a car crash in Dubai, was repatriated on a flight he was booked to fly home alive in, a media report said on Friday.

Sharat Kumar, 21, and Rohit Krishnakumar, 19, who were studying in universities in the US and UK, respectively, died during the accident on Christmas Eve, reports Gulf News.

Friends and relatives bid a tearful adieu to the victims at the embalming unit of the Medical Fitness Centre in Muhaisnah on Thursday evening.

Sharat's body was repatriated on an Emirates flight on Thursday night to Thiruvananthapuram, while Rohit's body was scheduled to be flown on another flight on Friday afternoon.

A family friend told Gulf News that Sharat was supposed to be on the same flight along with his mother and grandmother.

"They had booked the tickets on the same flight to Kerala and join his father there. It is heartbreaking that we are sending off his body on the same flight."