Home World

Five al-Qaeda terrorists arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province

The Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police said the operation smashed the media cell and the terrorism financing network of the Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Jihadis, ISIS, Al Qaeda

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAHORE: Five "important" al-Qaeda operatives were arrested in a raid in Pakistan's Punjab province, averting a "major terror attack" on intelligence agencies' offices and sensitive installations in the area, officials said on Friday.

Terming the arrests as an "important breakthrough", the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police said the operation smashed the media cell and the terrorism financing network of the Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Acting on a tip-off, the Counter Terrorism Department and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in a joint operation on Thursday night arrested five AQIS terrorists from Gujranwala city, some 80 km from Lahore, the CTD said in a statement. "The AQIS network was running the media cell of the organisation and was also sending funds to their central leadership in Afghanistan. They were very important members of the Al-Qaeda," it said.

With the arrest of the five terrorists, the joint CTD-ISI team was able to "avert a major terror attack" on intelligence agencies' offices and sensitive installations in Punjab province, the statement said, adding that more arrests of AQIS members are expected in the coming days.

The network had recently shifted to Gujranwala from Karachi and were planning to launch attacks on personnel of law enforcement agencies in Gujranwala, the CTD officials said. "Computers, printing press, suicide jackets, explosives, mobile phones, rifles, pistols, ammunition and funds for terrorism financing were recovered from their possession," they said.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Asim Akbar alias Jaffer Bazurg from Lahore, Karachi residents Abdullah Umair alias Hanzla, Ahmad alias Qasim, Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Yaqoob alias Gora.

While Bazurg was running the AQIS's media network and the printing press, Hanzla was the overall coordinator for the AQIS operations.

A trained militant, Qasim was an "urban terrorist warfare" expert, while Yousaf was trained in urban ambush operations. Gora was a social media blogger and an expert in making forged documents, the CTD officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Al Qaeda Punjab terrorism Pakistan CTD ISI
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp