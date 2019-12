Singapore police probing Indian national who protested against Citizenship Act

By Express News Service

Singapore police are investigating an Indian national for allegedly being involved in a public protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial citizenship law.

Unauthorised public assemblies and protests over political situations in other countries are banned in Singapore.

Hundreds of thousands of people are protesting against the citizenship law enacted by the Modi government that provides non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who moved there before 2015 a pathway to Indian citizenship.

Singapore police said following a report on Dec. 24 they were investigating a 32-year-old male Indian national for participating in “a public assembly without a police permit” at the Marina Bay waterfront financial and tourist district.

“He allegedly carried out the activity in Marina Bay, to show his opposition to India’s Citizenship Amendment Bill,” police said in a statement.

Local media reported the man posted a picture of himself on social media with a placard “to express his unhappiness”.

The police said organizing or participating in a public assembly without a police permit is illegal and that it would not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries.