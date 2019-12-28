Indian charged with sexually abusing Syrian woman in UAE

By PTI

DUBAI: An Indian has been charged with sexually abusing a Syrian woman in a Dubai shopping mall, a media report said on Saturday.

The 35-year-old woman testified before a court that she was in Dragon Mart in August when the 33-year-old man followed her before touching her inappropriately, Gulf News reported.

"I was buying some toys with my children when I saw the defendant. He kept staring at me in a way that scared me. He stood behind me then touched my backside," she said.

The woman raised an alarm after which other shoppers gathered around them before police arrested the man.

The defendant admitted to touching the woman, the report said.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the victim, it said.

The trial has been adjourned until next month.