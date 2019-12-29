Home World

Dissident Maoist leader in Nepal arrested for anti-India protests

CPN-Revolutionary Maoist vice-chairman CP Gajurel protested against the Indian government's inclusion of Kalapani area in its territorial map.

Published: 29th December 2019 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A senior leader of Nepal's CPN-Revolutionary Maoist was arrested at the main government administration complex here on Sunday for protesting against the Indian government's inclusion of Kalapani area in its territorial map.

CP Gajurel, vice-chairman of CPN-Revolutionary Maoist, a dissident Maoist faction, was arrested when he was heading to the Ministry of Defence to submit a memorandum to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwar Pokharel, demanding the government look for an early solution to the Kalapani border dispute.

Officials said that Gajurel, who was leading a group of protesters, was nabbed by the police from the south gate of Singhadurbar secretariat. A minor clash broke out between the police and the protesters during Gajurel's arrest.

Police said that two police personnel sustained injuries during the clash. Other than Gajurel, several other protesters were also arrested. The CPN leaders told reporters from police custody that the memorandum intended to draw the government's attention to the border dispute.

Last month, India released fresh maps of the newly-created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and the map of India depicting these UTs. In the maps, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan is in Ladakh.

The Nepal government said that media reports drew its attention to the Kalapani area being included in the new Indian map, adding that the area, situated in the country's far-West, lies within Nepalese boundary. However, India has said the new map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPN Maoist Nepal Maoist Nepal police Kalapani area CP Gajurel
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp