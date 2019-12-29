Home World

Pakistani-owned HBZ Bank sanctioned by South Africa's central bank

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cautioned HBZ not to repeat the conduct which led to the non-compliance with the Money Laundering and Terror Financing control regulations.

Published: 29th December 2019 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Bank, Banks

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's central bank has sanctioned Durban-headquartered HBZ Bank, with roots in Pakistan, for violating the country's Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Control Regulations.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) cautioned HBZ not to repeat the conduct which led to the non-compliance with "suspicious and unusual transaction" reporting requirements of the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Control Regulations and for the failure to comply with training requirements of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act.

HBZ escaped any financial penalties.

It was one of the four smaller banks together with one of the big four banks -- Standard Bank -- which have come under the SARB scanner.

The five banks are cooperating with the SARB and have agreed to undertake necessary measures to address the identified compliance deficiencies and control weaknesses.

The SARB found weaknesses in each of the banks' money laundering control measures following routine inspections.

Standard Bank was fined a hefty 30 million rand (USD 2.1 million), of which 7.5 million rand was suspended for three years.

A penalty of 500,000 rand was imposed on Ubank.

GroBank Limited (formerly known as The South African Bank of Athens Limited) was penalised five million rand and Bank of China's Johannesburg branch two million rand; both of which were suspended for three years.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HBZ bank South Africa sanctions South African Reserve Bank
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp