Home World

Three Indians killed, 13 injured as tourist bus rams into truck in Egypt

The buses were heading to the beach-resort town of Hurghada on Saturday when they collided with the truck near Ain Sokhna town, about 120 kilometres east of Cairo.

Published: 29th December 2019 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

CAIRO: Three Indians were killed and 13 others injured when two buses carrying tourists crashed into a truck in Egypt's Suez governorate, the Indian embassy here said on Sunday. The buses were heading to the beach-resort town of Hurghada on Saturday when they collided with the truck near Ain Sokhna town, about 120 kilometres east of Cairo.

"We regret to inform that 3 Indian citizens have lost their lives in the bus accident that occurred on 28 December near Ain Sokhna. Others who are injured are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals in Egypt," the Indian embassy in Egypt tweeted.

It said the relatives of the deceased and the injured have been contacted and all assistance is being provided to them. "Embassy officials are present at the hospitals and in touch with hospital authorities," the mission said. The embassy said there were 16 Indian tourists on the buses. The injured Indians have been admitted to three hospitals.

Eight Indians are at Sheikh Zayed hospital in Giza, one at National Bank hospital in Maqqatem, Cairo and the remaining four are receiving treatment at Suez Health Insurance hospital in Suez governorate, the embassy said.

According to the local media, the deceased also include two Malaysians and three Egyptians. A total of 24 people were injured in the accident and have been admitted to hospitals. Road accidents occur in Egypt mainly due to damaged roads and poor traffic regulations.

In 2018, there were 8,480 road accidents compared with 11,098 the previous year, according to the bureau of statistics. Ain Sokhna is a town in the Suez governorate, lying on the western shore of the Red Sea's Gulf of Suez. It is situated 55 kilometres south of Suez and about 120 kilometres east of Cairo.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Egypt bus crash Egypt accident Suez governorate Egypt Indian deaths
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp