Home World

Barack Obama unveils list of his 19 favourite books from 2019

The list comprises 19 fiction and non-fiction titles on subjects ranging from surveillance capitalism and the attention economy to feminism.

Published: 30th December 2019 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

barack_obama

Former US President Barack Obama (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Former US President Barack Obama has released his eagerly-awaited annual list of favourite books that made 2019 "a little brighter" for him, continuing what he said has become a "fun little tradition".

The list comprises 19 fiction and non-fiction titles on subjects ranging from surveillance capitalism and the attention economy to feminism and race in Britain, and has two volumes specifically tagged for sports fans.

"This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too. Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy - work and family life, social and volunteer commitments - outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences," Obama, 58, wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The former president, who is himself an author and an avid reader, said literature and art were the "fabric that helps make up a life".

"The album that lifts us up after a long day, the dog-eared paperback we grab off the shelf to give to a friend, the movie that makes us think and feel in a new way, works that simply help us escape for a bit," he said.

Obama's eclectic list includes: "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power" by Shoshana Zuboff; "The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company" by William Dalrymple; "Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee" by Casey Cep; this year's Booker Prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo's "Girl, Woman, Other" and "Lost Children Archive" by Valeria Luiselli among other interesting titles.

The list has books "for the sports fan": Jim Rooney's "A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney's Story From the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule" and Andre Iguodala's "The Sixth Man".

Obama began publishing lists of book recommendations in 2015, while he was still in office.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Barack Obama
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp