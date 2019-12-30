Home World

US ready for action if North Korea delivers Christmas gift: NSA

O'Brien's remarks come in response to Pyongyang threatened a 'Christmas gift' unless Washington did not provide concession on denuclearisation talks by its self imposed year-end deadline.

Published: 30th December 2019 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with US President Donald Trump north of the Military Demarcation Line. (Photo | AFP)

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un walks with US President Donald Trump north of the Military Demarcation Line. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has said that the United States is ready to take action as North Korea delivered a threat.

O'Brien's remarks come in response to Pyongyang threatened a 'Christmas gift' unless Washington did not provide concession on denuclearisation talks by its self imposed year-end deadline.

"If Kim Jong Un takes that approach, we'll be extraordinarily disappointed and we'll express that disappointment," CNN quoted O'Brien as saying on ABC's 'This Week' on Sunday.

North Korea has set a year-end deadline for the United States to change what it says is a policy of hostility amid a stalemate in efforts to make progress to end its nuclear programme and establish lasting peace. Pyongyang warned Washington last week over a "Christmas gift" as the deadline looms.

Kim and Trump have met three times since June 2018 but there has been no substantive progress in dialogue and the government in Pyongyang has demanded that international sanctions be lifted first.

Last week, the North Korean state media said that the US would "pay dearly" for taking issue with Pyongyang's human rights record and that Washington's "malicious words" would only aggravate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

The US envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun visited South Korea and China, last week, making a public and direct call to North Korea to return to the negotiating table.

North Korea has conducted a number of test-launches of short-range missiles in the months since.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Robert O'Brien North Korea Christmas Kim Jong Un
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man wraps a blanket to protect himself from cold wave conditions during a foggy morning in New Delhi Monday Dec 30 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fog: Over 500 flights delayed
Just For Laughs: Bengaluru hosts International Clown Festival
Gallery
2019 has been a chequered year for India's automobile industry. Despite depreciating sales figures, new cars and carmakers entered the market with new concepts and technologies.
Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp