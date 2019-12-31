Home World

Protests brought Hong Kong 'sadness, anxiety' in 2019, says leader Carrie Lam

The protests began in June over a proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to China, but have since adopted demands for universal suffrage and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

Published: 31st December 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam | ( Photo | AP )

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: Months of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong have brought ''sadness, anxiety, disappointment and even rage," the city's leader said Tuesday, vowing to tackle underlying social and economic problems in the coming year.

In a News Year's address, Carrie Lam said that 2019 brought "challenges not seen before," and that she would "listen humbly" to help bring an end to the protests, which have featured pitched battles between demonstrators and police.

ALSO READ: Robberies on the rise in Hong Kong as protests continue

However, Lam also reinforced the importance of the "one country, two systems" framework under which the former British colony has been ruled by Beijing since 1997, and which brooks no challenge to the ruling Communist Party's ultimate authority.

"We all want to see an end to this predicament," Lam said.

"The situation has caused sadness, anxiety, disappointment and even rage."

ALSO READ: Hong Kong witnesses third day of Christmas clashes

The protests began in June over a proposed law that would have allowed extraditions to China, but have since adopted demands for universal suffrage and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

Many demonstrators complain that Beijing and Lam's government are eroding the autonomy and Western-style civil liberties the city enjoys, in contrast to the party's strict authoritarian rule in mainland China.

The extradition bill was withdrawn and the scale of protests has diminished since opposition candidates won a majority of posts in December elections for district representatives, the lowest level of government in Hong Kong.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Carrie Lam Hong Kong Hong Kong Protests
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp