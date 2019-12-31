Home World

Republican lawmaker applauds Indian government for ensuring 'stability' in Kashmir

Congressman Paul A Gosar from Arizona commended the Trump administration's continued work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'ensure peace' within the region.

Published: 31st December 2019 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley.

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Describing Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir as an "outdated provision" of the Indian Constitution, a Republican lawmaker has applauded the actions of the Indian government and the Parliament in ensuring "stability" in Kashmir.

In his recent remarks in the US House of Representatives, Congressman Paul A Gosar from Arizona commended the Trump administration's continued work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "ensure peace" within the region.

"Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that this change was necessary to facilitate peace and economic prosperity. I applaud Prime Minister Modi and the Parliament for their leadership on ensuring the stability of Jammu and Kashmir," Gosar said, welcoming the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- on August 5.

The two union territories came into existence on October 31 this year.

"Just recently, the Indian Parliament passed legislation that changed the status of Jammu and Kashmir by modifying provisions that impeded economic development and affording the people of Jammu-Kashmir the same rights as the people of India," he said, expressing his views on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir within the greater context of the Indo-Pakistani conflict.

"Article 370, an outdated provision of the law that governed Jammu-Kashmir, is no more. Article 370 and the polarised political environment that it created resulted in the loss of thousands of innocent lives within the region," he said.

"Pakistan-based terrorist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba have conducted terrorist attacks that have disrupted the society and economy of Jammu-Kashmir. They have attacked innocent women and children, and agricultural workers," Gosar said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Paul A Gosar US Congress
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act
Whose government is running the country? Who is lying?
67-year-old Kochaniyan and 65-year-old Lakshmi Ammal tie the nuptial knot at the Ramavarmapuram Government Old Age Home in Thrissur on Saturday | Express
Old age home sweethearts tie nuptial knot, create history
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Ricky Ponting picks Virat Kohli as captain of his Test team of the decade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One Plus phone. (Photo | Twitter)
Which is the best OnePlus phone to buy at the end of 2019?
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Army better prepared to take on enemies: CDS General Bipin Rawat
Gallery
TO TIPU OR NOT TO TIPU: BJP leaders demanded the removal of Tipu Sultan lessons from textbooks. However, a special committee was formed to deliberate whether lessons pertaining to the Mysuru ruler should be dropped, retained, or modified. The committee members, comprising subject experts, submitted a report to the Karnataka Textbook Society on December 6. A decision, however, is yet to be announced. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Karnataka's 2019: Things you don't want to miss 
Over the past year, the Tamil film industry has been privy to several controversies from post-release censoring to unending plagiarism disputes. The neverending insensitive remarks on women harassment and the MeToo moment have sparked spirited discourse and often, evoked deafening silence. Fan wars turned uglier. Politicians became more intolerant.
Kollywood 2019: Tamil cinema's trials and tribulations this year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp