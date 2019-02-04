Home World

Another vaccine scandal hits China as 29 children given wrong shots

The price of the pentavalent vaccine is reportedly 600 yuan while that of Act-HIB vaccine is about 100 yuan.

Published: 04th February 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: China has been hit by another medical scandal after 29 children were given the wrong vaccine in the city of Shijiazhuang in Hebei province.

A nurse at the Huitong community health service centre, has been detained for allegedly giving the children Haemophilus b conjugate vaccine Act-HIB as a pentavalent vaccine, or 5-in-1 vaccine, for personal gain, the provincial government said.

The price of the pentavalent vaccine is reportedly 600 yuan ($89) while that of Act-HIB vaccine is about 100 yuan.

The Qiaoxi health authority has cancelled the business license of the Huitong community health service centre and doctor's license of the centre's head.

Local authorities will give the 29 children the right vaccine, the Global Times quoted a government statement as saying.

Taking Act-HIB as the pentavalent vaccine will not harm the children's health, the Qiaoxi health authority announced last week, one day after a local woman revealed the case on Sina Weibo, which sparked public attention.

Two local health officials were also removed in the matter, according to the Global Times.

The case is the latest vaccine issue which has sparked public concern in China since the Changchun Changsheng incident.

Changchun Changsheng Biotechnology, one of China's biggest vaccine makers, produced 252,600 sub-standard human rabies vaccine and fake production records in July 2018.

The revelation triggered a massive public outcry.

More than 80 officials were removed or charged for the incident, the China Central Television reported.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
China China wrong vaccine China vaccine China medical scandal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp