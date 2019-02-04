Home World

Bangladesh police hunting for serial killer 'Hercules' murdering alleged rapists

Over the past two weeks, bodies of three alleged rapists have been recovered and police suspect they were killed by the same person as all the murders bore similarities, the Daily Star reported.

Published: 04th February 2019 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh police is on the hunt for a suspected serial killer who identifies himself as 'Hercules' and has been murdering alleged rapists, according to a media report.

Over the past two weeks, bodies of three alleged rapists have been recovered and police suspect they were killed by the same person as all the murders bore similarities, the Daily Star reported.

On February 1, police found the body of a rape suspect with a note hanging around his neck in Jhalakathi's Rajapur upazila, in third such incident.

This time, the note reads, 'I am Rakib. I am the rapist of a madrasa girl'of Bhandaria. This is the consequence of a rapist. Be aware rapists' Hercules.

"The dead, Rakib Hossain, 20, was a law student at a private university in the capital and was accused in the gang rape of a madrasa student in Bhandaria, the daily said.

The body was found with bullet injuries on the head, said Jahidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Rajapur Police Station.

On January 14, a madrasa student was allegedly gang-raped by two men when she was on the way to her grandparents' house.

The victim's father filed a case accusing Rakib and another man Sajal in the case.

On January 24, police recovered Sajal's bullet-hit body in Jhalakathi with a similar note hanging round the neck.

Sajal's father lodged a police complaint over his son's murder and the rape victim's father has been named prime accused in the case, said a senior police officer.

On January 17, police had found the body of another key suspect in the gang rape and murder of a female garment worker on the outskirts of the capital, with a similar note hanging around his neck.

Raising concern over the incidents, Sheepa Hafiza, executive director of rights group Ain O Salish Kendra, said killing people 'extra-judicially' and leaving a note was not acceptable.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
serial killer Hercules

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp