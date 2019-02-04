Home World

Eager to build partnership with Sri Lanka: US

Lanka celebrates its National Day on February 4 to commemorate its internal political independence from British rule on that day in 1948.

Published: 04th February 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US is eager to build its partnership with Sri Lanka, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday as he greeted people of the island nation on the eve of its National Day.

"The United States remains eager to build on our partnership with Sri Lanka and advance shared interests in the Indo-Pacific region based on our common democratic values," Pompeo said in a message.

Lanka's democratic institutions and constitutional processes have ensured the country's continued advancement, he said, adding that the US look forward to work "together to further deepen ties between our nations, promote shared prosperity and secure a stable and peaceful future".

