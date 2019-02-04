Home World

Five suspects in church bombing in custody: Philippine police

Police say the suspects escorted the two suicide bombers around Jolo and to a meeting with the Abu Sayyaf commander accused of funding the attack.

Published: 04th February 2019 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Two bombs minutes apart tore through a Roman Catholic cathedral on a southern Philippine island where Muslim militants are active, killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 100 others during a Sunday Mass.

Two bombs minutes apart tore through a Roman Catholic cathedral on a southern Philippine island where Muslim militants are active, killing at least 23 people and wounding more than 100 others during a Sunday Mass. | AP

By Associated Press

MANILA: The Philippine police chief says five suspected Abu Sayyaf militants wanted for alleged involvement in the bombing of a church have surrendered to authorities.

Police chief Oscar Albayalde said Monday that the five will be charged with murder for their role in the January 27 bombing of a Roman Catholic cathedral in Sulu province's Jolo town that killed 23 people and wounded about 100.

Police say the suspects escorted the two suicide bombers around Jolo and to a meeting with the Abu Sayyaf commander accused of funding the attack.

Police have said the two suicide bombers were Indonesians.

The attack has renewed terrorism fears across the Philippines, where the national police have been placed on full alert and security has been strengthened in churches, shopping malls and other public areas.

