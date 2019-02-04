Home World

Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa discusses Kashmir issue with senior military officers

On the eve of Kashmir Day, the Pakistan army chief took the move following Pakistan Foreign Minister's discussion on Kashmir with Hurriyat leaders.

Published: 04th February 2019 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Qamar Javed Bajwa

General Qamar Javed Bajwa (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: After Pakistan's Foreign Minister angered India with two phone calls to Kashmiri separatist leaders, the country's Army chief on Monday chaired a Corps Commanders conference and discussed the Kashmir issue along with the situation at the Line of Control.

Gen Qamar Bajwa's provocative move on the eve of the Kashmir Day came days after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed the Kashmir issue with hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

ALSO READ: Pakistan has no intention to interfere in India's internal matters: Shah Mehmood Qureshi 

Following the foreign minister's phone calls, India summoned Pakistan envoy Sohail Mahmood and categorically told him that Qureshi's telephonic conversation with Mirwaiz was a "brazen attempt" to subvert India's unity and violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Qureshi's telephonic conversation with a separatist leader, India said, reflected the duplicity in Pakistani leadership's approach on ties with India. India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue is bilateral and there can be no third party intervention in the matter.

New Delhi has also emphasised that whatever happens in Jammu and Kashmir is India's internal matter and Pakistan should stop interfering in it. Pakistan and Kashmiri separatists observe 'Kashmir Day' on February 5 every year to observe the country's support to the cause of an independent Kashmir. It is a national holiday in Pakistan.

During a meeting in Rawalpindi to review the internal security situation and preparedness along the LoC, Bajwa "expressed solidarity with resilient Kashmiri brethren on the eve of Kashmir Day", Pakistan Army spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement. "The forum discussed situation along Line of Control and Working Boundary with reference to continued ceasefire violations," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Corps Commanders conference General Qamar Bajwa Pakistan Kashmir issue Kashmir Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp