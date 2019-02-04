Home World

Pakistan police culture of impunity faces trial by social media

Police initially defended their response saying terrorists with links to the Islamic State group were in the car using the family as a human shield.

Published: 04th February 2019 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By AFP

ISLAMABAD: Five policemen raise their guns and fire dozens of times into a parked car at point-blank range in Pakistan. Then they reach inside, around the bodies of the dead, to pull out three crying children.

The footage filmed by shocked witnesses to the killing went viral, sending Prime Minister Imran Khan scrambling to quell anger over a police culture of impunity that is now being threatened by social media.

Thousands have been gunned down in recent years across Pakistan in so-called "encounter killings" -- incidents where suspects allegedly resist arrest, are slain, then later identified as terrorists to boost statistics.

This latest "encounter" saw a family gunned down in broad daylight in the eastern city of Sahiwal last month, leaving four people dead including two parents and their teenage daughter.

Three children survived the incident, including nine-year-old Umair Khalil who later told journalists that police shot at the family as their father offered the cops a bribe, pleading to let them go.

"My father told them to take our money and not to shoot their guns. But they started firing," Umair said in the video broadcast widely across Pakistan news outlets and social media.

Police initially defended their response saying terrorists with links to the Islamic State group were in the car using the family as a human shield.

But this "encounter" was fundamentally different to others -- it was filmed on phones and the videos posted online.

Authorities have since backtracked as furore grew with the prime minister vowing to mete out "exemplary punishment" to the guilty. Five officers were hit with murder charges and protests erupted in nearby Lahore.

"People... know that a video they make from their cell phone can have far more impact than the camera of a news channel," said Pakistani digital rights activist Haroon Baloch.

"Had the nearby people not filmed the Sahiwal incident, nobody would have noticed the extrajudicial killing," he added.

ALSO READ: Police gone berserk in Pakistan

The incident is the latest instance of how phones are radically changing Pakistanis' relationship with power.

During elections over the summer, a host of videos went viral, showing angry voters hounding elected representatives over their failure to serve their constituents.

And it's not just in Pakistan.

In the US, the Black Lives Matter movement coalesced as outrage exploded following a series of viral videos allegedly showing police killing black Americans, bringing greater scruity to racial profiling and pushing some police departments to outfit patrol officers with body cams.

Killing with impunity

The Sahiwal incident comes almost exactly a year after a similar killing of a young social media star in Karachi ignited an ethnic rights movement by the country's beleaguered Pashtun community.

The movement it spawned -- the Pakistan Protection Movement, or PTM -- has been largely sustained by social media and videos captured on mobiles, piling even more pressure on authorities.

But the killings continue, with analysts saying reforms are needed to challenge impunity in the police ranks.

"It's a culture of the police in Pakistan to kill people and make it look it like an encounter," Mehdi Hasan -- chairperson of the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) -- told AFP.

Data compiled by HRCP showed that 4,803 people were killed in these "encounters" in Pakistan within the past three years alone.

"The police need to be properly trained if such incidents are to be avoided in the future," Hasan added.

Security analyst Amir Rana however argued that increased police accountability and judicial reform were key to cementing lasting change.

"This culture has existed in the police force for decades," Rana explained, saying Pakistan's mammoth backlog of legal cases overloading its judiciary was part of the problem.

"(Police) want quick results and they try to avoid... lengthy legal procedures which leads to staging encounters."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan police Social Media

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp