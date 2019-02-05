Canada PM Justin Trudeau announces CAD 53 million aid to Venezuelans

Home World

The funds will be transferred through partners and neighbouring countries to help them support the South American nation.

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference at U.N. headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By AFP

OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday 53 million Canadian dollars (USD 40 million) in aid for Venezuelans suffering through a political, economic and humanitarian crisis.

"Today, Canada is stepping up and announcing USD 53 million to address the most pressing needs of Venezuelans on the ground, including almost 3 million refugees," Trudeau told a gathering in Ottawa of the Lima Group of nations.

"The bulk of the funds will go to trusted partners, and neighbouring countries to help them support Venezuela and Venezuelans," he said.

