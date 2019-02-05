Home World

US president Donald Trump invites bullied boy named Trump to annual speech

The president, first lady, and the 535 members of Congress are permitted to invite guests to the annual speech.

Published: 05th February 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump (Left), Joshua Trump (Right).

By PTI

WASHINGTON: When US President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union speech to Congress on Tuesday, his guests will include Joshua Trump, a sixth grader passionate about science and animals.

The youngster isn't a member of the president's family, but instead a boy from Wilmington, Delaware, who has been bullied in school as a result of his last name, according to a short statement issued the White House.

"He appreciates science, art, and history," the statement said.

"He also loves animals and hopes to pursue a related career in the future," it continued, adding young Trump's hero and best friend is his Uncle Cody, a member of the United States Air Force.

"Unfortunately, Joshua has been bullied in school due to his last name. He is thankful to the First Lady and the Trump family for their support," the statement concluded.

The president, first lady, and the 535 members of Congress are permitted to invite guests to the annual speech, a key fixture in the American political calendar which sees the US leader tout their successes and outline goals.

The first couple's other guests include family members of Gerald and Sharon David, an elderly couple killed in January allegedly by an undocumented immigrant; and Matthew Charles, a former drug dealer who turned his life around in prison and was the first person released under a criminal justice reform law passed in December.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump Joshua Trump Congress speech bullying

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp