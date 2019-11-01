Home World

Four killed, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Northern California

The shooting in Orinda, a community of about 20,000 just east of Oakland, happened at a party with more than 100 people.

Published: 01st November 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Four people were killed and four others wounded in a Halloween night party shooting at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday. The shooting in the city of about 20,000 just east of Berkeley, happened at a party attended by 100 people said police chief David Cook.

Four people were killed and four others wounded in a Halloween night party shooting at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday. The shooting in the city of about 20,000 just east of Berkeley, happened at a party attended by 100 people said police chief David Cook.

By Associated Press

ORINDA: Four people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a Halloween night party at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday.

The shooting in Orinda, a community of about 20,000 just east of Oakland, happened at a party with more than 100 people, Police chief David Cook told the East Bay Times. 

He said officers responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. Thursday and found four people dead at the scene.

No information on the victims was immediately available and police were investigating what prompted the violence.

ALSO READ: Shooting at Halloween party in Los Angeles leaves three dead, nine injured

The home where the party was held is in a neighbourhood of multimillion-dollar homes.

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene.

