Four killed, several injured in Halloween party shooting in Northern California

By Associated Press

ORINDA: Four people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a Halloween night party at a large rental home in a wealthy San Francisco Bay Area community, police said Friday.

The shooting in Orinda, a community of about 20,000 just east of Oakland, happened at a party with more than 100 people, Police chief David Cook told the East Bay Times.

He said officers responded to a call around 10:45 p.m. Thursday and found four people dead at the scene.

No information on the victims was immediately available and police were investigating what prompted the violence.

The home where the party was held is in a neighbourhood of multimillion-dollar homes.

Video from the scene posted by KGO-TV showed multiple patients being loaded into ambulances as others limped away from the scene.