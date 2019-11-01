Home World

Jair Bolsonaro cancels government subscription to Brazil's main newspaper Folha

Donald Trump -- an ally of Bolsonaro -- similarly cancelled subscriptions to two of America's biggest newspapers, The New York Times and Washington Post, last week.

Published: 01st November 2019 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's government canceled its subscriptions to one of the country's main newspapers in the latest episode of his openly hostile relationship with his country's major media outlets.

"Today I decided that the Folha subscription is canceled under my executive power. Whoever wants to read Folha can stop by the Brasilia bus station and buy it," he said in Thursday's weekly Facebook live broadcast.

US President Donald Trump -- an ally of Bolsonaro -- similarly cancelled subscriptions to two of America's biggest newspapers, The New York Times and Washington Post, last week.

Bolsonaro frequently lambasted Brazil's media outlets -- including Folha, TV Globo, and Veja magazine -- both during his presidential campaign and since taking office in January.

"We are not going to spend more money on a newspaper like that. And whoever advertises with Folha, pay attention," he added.

In a statement Folha denounced Bolsonaro's "openly discriminatory attitude" and promised to continue to produce "critical and non-partisan journalism."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jair Bolsonaro Folha Brazil newspaper
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp