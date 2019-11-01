Home World

No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

India has repeatedly condemned the USD 20 service charge proposed by Pakistan on Indian pilgrims travelling to Kartarpur Gurdwara.

Published: 01st November 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

ISLAMABAD: In a major relief to the pilgrims who will be visiting Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor, Pakistan today waived off the condition of carrying a passport for identification as well as prior registration for all visitors.

Pakistan has also waived entry free for two days: on the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev (November 12) and on the day of the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor (November 9).

In a tweet, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he has waived two requirements for Indian pilgrims visiting Kartarpur---they won't need a passport just a valid ID and no advance booking is required.

"For Sikhs coming for a pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived 2 requirements: i) they won't need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on the day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday," Khan tweeted.

India has repeatedly condemned the USD 20 service charge proposed by Pakistan on Indian pilgrims travelling to Kartarpur Gurdwara.

The Kartarpur corridor connects the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur. It was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor in Gurdaspur on November 9 while Imran Khan will declare it open from the other end.

READ HERE | Sidhu accepts Imran Khan's invitation to Kartarpur inauguration

Last week, India and Pakistan signed the much-awaited agreement for operationalizing Kartarpur Corridor on "zero lines" on the border, just weeks ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

As Pakistan did not agree to India's demand to make the Kartapur Gurdwara visit charge-free, New Delhi had urged Islamabad to reconsider its decision given the "religious and spiritual sentiments" of the pilgrims.

ALSO READ | 1,100 Indian Sikhs arrive in Pakistan for Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had suggested that other government documents like Aadhaar could be used instead of passports for identification. He had also lashed out at Pakistan for demanding the USD 20 as entry fee, saying it was tantamount to putting a ticket on visiting the historic gurdwara.

Sometime back, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal too had slammed Pakistan over its insistence of levying the entry fee on Indian devotees visiting Kartarpur Sahib, saying that the neighbouring country had made a business out of faith. " The $20 fee each charged by Pak for Kartarpur Sahib darshan is
atrocious. How will a poor devotee pay this amount? Pakistan has made a business out of faith. @ImranKhanPTI's statement that this fee will boost Pak's economy & result in earning foreign exchange is highly shameful," Harsimrat had tweeted.

The agreement signed by India and Pakistan states that Indian pilgrims of all faiths and persons of Indian origin can use the corridor. The travel will be visa-free and pilgrims need to carry only a valid passport. Persons of Indian Origin need to carry OCI card along with the passport of their country, said a home ministry circular.

The foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor was laid down on the Indian side on November 26, 2018. Two days later the foundation stone was laid on the Pakistani side.

(With inputs from online desk and ANI)

  • Leo
    Is visiting muslim sites in India visa free for Pakistanis? If this reciprocity exists - then yes IK's govt is absolutely wrong!
    8 days ago reply

    • Jack
      They have to get a regular visa like anyone else for 1-3 months. Most of the muslim sites in India are in the interior of India. Even Indian muslim going to muslim sites in Pakistan have to apply for visa. Same process in both countries. Corridor for this sikh gurdwara is different. It is only 4 km away from Indian border and there is no way to get out. The person has to go in morning and come back the same day. It is like transiting through an airport in a foreign country.
      7 days ago reply
