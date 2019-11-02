Home World

Indian-origin man rapes woman at knife-point in UK, gets 15-year jail

The Indian-origin man upon entering produced a knife and threatened the woman causing her to fear for her life.

Published: 02nd November 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

LONDON: An Indian-origin man who raped and robbed a woman at knifepoint in south-east England has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment by a UK court.

Diljeet Grewal was found guilty of rape, sexual assault and aggravated burglary at Islewoth Crown Court and sentenced on Friday to 15 years behind bars, with a further five years on "licence" to be monitored upon release.

The court was told how the 28-year-old met his victim, a woman in her 30s, for a pre-arranged meeting at her address in Hillingdon in April this year and upon entering produced a knife and threatened the woman causing her to fear for her life.

He went on to carry out a "sustained attack", which lasted for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

"I welcome this sentencing and hope it gives the victim some measure of closure. I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in supporting our investigation and identifying Grewal as her attacker," said Detective Constable Mark Palmer, who led the investigation.

"I also hope it encourages any victims of sexual assault, to come forward and trust that officers will treat crimes of this nature respectfully and seriously regardless of the circumstances," he said.

Once he finished physically attacking the woman, Grewal stole the woman's phone and threatened her again, this time demanding money.

She handed him cash from her handbag, but he continued to ransack her room looking for more money, before fleeing the building.

After Grewal left, the woman was able to call a friend who was outside the UK, who in turn contacted the police.

Officers attended the scene and upon arrival found Grewal lurking outside the address.

He matched the description of the suspect and when spoken to, he identified himself and was detained immediately and taken to a west London police station.

Officers began searching the area around the building where Grewal was first seen. A knife was recovered which he denied was his. Forensic examination identified the weapon as the one used during the attack.

Officers spoke to the woman who had a number of injuries and she also identified Grewal as her attacker.

She was supported by specially trained officers from the Metropolitan Police's West Area Safeguarding Team throughout the investigation.

Detectives from the Met's Hounslow's Safeguarding Team launched an immediate investigation where forensics were analysed and CCTV footage was seized and Grewal was charged with rape and aggravated burglary on April 29.

He was convicted of the charges in August and sentenced this week.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UK UK crime Indian diaspora
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp