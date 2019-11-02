Home World

UN Security Council has no plan to take up Kashmir issue: President

Pierce said that there are a lot of other issues going on in the world and each month the Presidency picks a few that are not routinely scheduled.

UK's Ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce

UK's Ambassador to the UN Karen Pierce (Photo| IANS)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council will not be discussing the issue of Kashmir this month, Karen Pierce, Permanent Representative of the UK to the UN and President of the Security Council for November has said, underlining that there are a lot of issues going on in the world.

"No, we don't have anything scheduled on Kashmir," Pierce said Friday during a press conference here as Britain assumed the monthly Presidency of the 15-nation top organ of the UN. She was asked by a Syrian reporter if any meeting or discussion is scheduled on Kashmir during Britain's Presidency of the Council.

ALSO READ| Current situation in Kashmir 'not sustainable', needs to change: Angela Merkel

Pierce added that "there are a lot of issues going on in the world and each month Presidency picks a few that are not routinely scheduled as part of the rhythm of the Security Council's business." "We have not picked Kashmir because the Security Council had an opportunity to discuss it recently and we have not been asked by any other Security Council member to schedule a meeting," Pierce said.

After Pakistan and China sought a meeting on Kashmir, the Security Council had in August held closed consultations to discuss India revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. China asked for "closed consultations" on the matter after Pakistan, Beijing's closest ally, wrote a letter on the issue to the world body.

ALSO READ| EU calls on India, Pakistan to resume dialogue amid tension over Kashmir

The consultations had ended without any outcome or statement from the powerful UN organ, dealing a huge snub to Pakistan's efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue, which an overwhelming majority in the Council stressed is a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India has also made it clear that Kashmir is a bilateral issue with Pakistan and ruled out any scope for third party mediation.

