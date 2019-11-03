Home World

Pakistan rejects fresh map issued by India

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan is in the UT of Ladakh.

Published: 03rd November 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

india_map

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Saturday tweeted the new political map of India showing 28 states and nine Union territories. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government on Sunday rejected the latest political maps issued by India, which showed the entire Kashmir region as its part, calling them "incorrect and legally untenable".

Indian on Saturday released fresh maps of newly created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and the map of India depicting these UTs.

In the maps, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of the newly created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan is in the UT of Ladakh.

In a statement on Sunday, the Pakistan Foreign Office said, "(The political maps) displaying Jammu and Kashmir region and seeking to depict parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir within the territorial jurisdiction of India, are incorrect, legally untenable, void and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions".

"Pakistan rejects these political maps, which are incompatible with the United Nations' maps," the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan said that no step by India can change the "disputed" status of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been "recognised by the United Nations".

It said such measures by the Government of India cannot prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan would continue supporting the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir for exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

The fresh maps were released after the Indian government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh -- in accordance with the Indian government's August 5 announcement revoking the state's special status under Article 370.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan new india map Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Gilgit Baltistan Pakistan occupied Kashmir
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp