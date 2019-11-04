Firebrand cleric Fazlur Rehman threatens to 'shut down' Pakistan as anti-govt protest continues

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Vowing to continue the anti-government protest, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F's (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday attacked Imran Khan-led government and threatened to shut down Pakistan.

Addressing the massive protest rally at Peshawar Mor in Islamabad, the JUI-F chief said, "We have a Plan B, a Plan C. This is only Plan A. Your jails will fall short of space. We will shut down the entire country as well and continue our war."

"We have decided not to go to any court or election commission," he said. "Only a parliamentary committee will decide about rigging."

Earlier in the day, Rehman agreed to give an extension in the previously set "two-day deadline" for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign, until a final decision by opposition members is taken during an All Parties Conference (APC).

Rehman on Friday gave Imran Khan the ultimatum of two days to resign in the face of the massive ongoing anti-government -- Azadi March -- in the country.

The ongoing Azadi March kickstarted from Karachi's Sohrab Goth area on October 27 amid a massive show of strength by the party workers from other opposition parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and Awami National Party (ANP), Dawn reported.

The caravan reached its final destination at Peshawar Morr in the wee hours on Friday.JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman welcomed participants to the Azadi March. He also thanked Awami National Party president Asfandyar Khan Wali, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N and ANP workers as well all other parties' workers.

The anti-government protest is likely to be one of the biggest in the country, surpassing the numbers of the 2014 'dharna' held against the then Pakistani government led by Nawaz Sharif.

The purported aim of the march is to oust Imran Khan, who has been at the helm for just over a year. Khan has made it clear that he will not succumb to pressure from the opposition and not resign from his post.