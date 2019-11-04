Home World

'He or she gave a false story': Donald Trump calls for whistleblower's identity to be revealed

The identity of the complainant, widely believed to be a member of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), is protected by the Whistleblower Protection Act.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

US Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington. (Photo|AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday said the identity of the whistleblower, whose concerns have started an ongoing impeachment inquiry against him, should be revealed.

"The whistleblower should be revealed, because he or she gave a false story, some people would call it fraud but I wouldn't go that far," Trump said while talking to reporters at the White House, Sputnik reported.

As per Trump, rumours have been circulating that the whistleblower is close to the Democratic Party and the administration of former US President Barack Obama and is an "anti-Trump person."

"The Whistleblower got it sooo wrong that HE must come forward. The Fake News Media knows who he is but, being an arm of the Democrat Party, don't want to reveal him because there would be hell to pay.

Reveal the Whistleblower and end the Impeachment Hoax!," Trump said in a tweet.

Earlier the day, attorney to the whistleblower Mark Zaid said that his client was ready to offer answers to House Representatives' questions in writing.

The identity of the complainant, widely believed to be a member of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), is protected by the Whistleblower Protection Act.

In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Bidens have said Trump's allegations are unfounded.

Earlier this week, Trump said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he wanted to "read out loud" to the people of the US the transcript of his telephone conversations with Zelenskyy.

The transcript has already been released after approval was received from Ukraine. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump Trump impeachment
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp