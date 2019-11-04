'He or she gave a false story': Donald Trump calls for whistleblower's identity to be revealed

By ANI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday said the identity of the whistleblower, whose concerns have started an ongoing impeachment inquiry against him, should be revealed.

"The whistleblower should be revealed, because he or she gave a false story, some people would call it fraud but I wouldn't go that far," Trump said while talking to reporters at the White House, Sputnik reported.

As per Trump, rumours have been circulating that the whistleblower is close to the Democratic Party and the administration of former US President Barack Obama and is an "anti-Trump person."

"The Whistleblower got it sooo wrong that HE must come forward. The Fake News Media knows who he is but, being an arm of the Democrat Party, don't want to reveal him because there would be hell to pay.

Reveal the Whistleblower and end the Impeachment Hoax!," Trump said in a tweet.

Earlier the day, attorney to the whistleblower Mark Zaid said that his client was ready to offer answers to House Representatives' questions in writing.

The identity of the complainant, widely believed to be a member of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), is protected by the Whistleblower Protection Act.

In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The Bidens have said Trump's allegations are unfounded.

Earlier this week, Trump said in an interview with the Washington Examiner that he wanted to "read out loud" to the people of the US the transcript of his telephone conversations with Zelenskyy.

The transcript has already been released after approval was received from Ukraine.