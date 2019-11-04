Home World

Pakistan govt ready to talk with JUI-F chief as anti-Imran Khan protest gains momentum

It was decided in the meeting that the doors to negotiations with the opposition would always remain open.

Published: 04th November 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan protest march

Supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party participate in an anti-government march in Islamabad. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government's negotiating team, headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, has decided to hold direct talks with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence on Monday.

During a meeting of the negotiating team at the residence of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday, the members agreed to take on board PML-Q's Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Ilahi in order for the talks to be successful, the Express Tribune reported.

Besides Khattak and Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, PTI leader Asad Umar, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz and Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood were in attendance.

Sanjrani and Qaiser had suggested taking on board the Chaudhry brothers to which the members of the negotiating team unanimously agreed.

Sanjrani said, "We should hold earnest negotiations with Maulana Fazl to resolve the issue. We should talk. Maulana Sahib is still following the agreement so we should talk to him. We should show patience."

On the law and order situation, the minister said, "All [security] forces are ready if any untoward situation arises."

The defence minister said, "We are always ready for negotiations."

It was decided in the meeting that the doors to negotiations with the opposition would always remain open. The meeting also discussed the future strategy of the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maulana Fazlur Rehman Azadi march
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp