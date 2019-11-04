Home World

Teenage girl, two others shot dead in Pakistan over land dispute

The incident happened in Peshawar district's Badabar are.

Published: 04th November 2019 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Three people, including a teenage girl, were shot dead over a land dispute in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Peshawar district's Badabar area when the accused Mian Din Khan and Waqafur Rehma allegedly started firing on the family members of the complainant Raheem Khan over a land dispute, police said.

"During the firing the complainant's daughter Yasmin Bibi, aunt Roqai Bibi and cousin Mehmood Saud were killed," a senior police officer said.

He said that the police is looking for the accused since the duo fled the spot following the shooting.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan land dispute
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp