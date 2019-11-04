Teenage girl, two others shot dead in Pakistan over land dispute

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Three people, including a teenage girl, were shot dead over a land dispute in northwest Pakistan on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Peshawar district's Badabar area when the accused Mian Din Khan and Waqafur Rehma allegedly started firing on the family members of the complainant Raheem Khan over a land dispute, police said.

"During the firing the complainant's daughter Yasmin Bibi, aunt Roqai Bibi and cousin Mehmood Saud were killed," a senior police officer said.

He said that the police is looking for the accused since the duo fled the spot following the shooting.