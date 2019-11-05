Home World

Anti-police violence surges in the tough suburbs of Paris

French authorities are alarmed because the violence appears pre-planned, with ambushes deliberately set to target police.

Published: 05th November 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Paris police, French police

Policemen stand guard during a protest in Paris. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: A resurgence of anti-police violence has emerged in the long-troubled towns around Paris, signs that lawlessness still simmers in the French urban hotspots that exploded in three weeks of rioting in 2005.

Unrest on Saturday night in Chanteloup-les-Vignes and recent flare-ups in other tough neighbourhoods west of Paris have not matched the intensity or destructiveness of the unrest that spread to hundreds of towns in 2005. But French authorities are alarmed because the violence appears pre-planned, with ambushes deliberately set to target police.

Police union officials suspect that rival gangs from different tough neighbourhoods are competing for bragging rights in their attacks on police and are revelling in the media coverage that their violence is generating.

TAGS
Anti-police violence French urban hotspots
