Home World

Egypt extends state of emergency for three months

It was first declared in April 2017 following deadly attacks on churches in northern Egypt which left dozens of people dead.

Published: 05th November 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters chant slogans against the regime in Cairo, Egypt, early Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Protesters chant slogans against the regime in Cairo, Egypt, early Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

CAIRO: The Egyptian parliament has approved the extension of the state of emergency across the country for three months more months which was first declared in 2017.

With a two-thirds majority, parliament on Monday approved a decree by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to extend the state of emergency, Efe news reported citing state-run MENA news agency as saying.

According to the decree, "the armed forces and the police are in charge of taking all the necessary measures to face the threat of terrorism and its financing, maintain security throughout the country and protect public and private property, as well as citizens".

In a report presented to parliament on Monday, its General Committee considered the extension to be necessary given "the circumstances Egypt has been through at both national and regional level".

It is a further step in the efforts that aim at fighting terrorism and boosting development, according to MENA.

The state of emergency was last extended on July 25.

It was first declared in April 2017 following deadly attacks on churches in northern Egypt which left dozens of people dead.

Egypt's constitution details that a state of emergency should be applied with a maximum of six months in a row.

Parliament has separated each six-month period with a few days to comply with the law.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Egypt Government Egypt State Emergency MENA President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp