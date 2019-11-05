Home World

Pakistan 'purposely' retracts information from Zardari's medical reports, alleges Aseefa Zardari

Zardari was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on October 22 and admitted to the cardiology department's VIP ward.

Aseefa Zardari. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's daughter, on Tuesday alleged that Pakistan government is deliberately retracting information from her ailing father's medical reports.

Taking to Twitter, Aseefa said: "My father has had no access to his doctors for 6 months. Govt purposely retracts information from his medical reports by govt doctors."

"As a diabetic heart patient with spinal issues, we fear for his health & have gone to Court for private doctors to be allowed to assess his health," she added.

Asserting that the Pakistan government will be held responsible if anything happens to Zardari, his son and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in a tweet, said: "President Zardari has still not been given access to specialist doctors and personal physician. Our family is increasingly concerned about his health. If anything happens to our father this govt will be held responsible."

According to The Dawn, Zardari was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on October 22 and admitted to the cardiology department's VIP ward.

