Home World

Donald Trump, Boris Johnson discuss trade, NATO over phone

Trump in the phone call also stressed the need for NATO allies to robustly fund their defences, according to the statement.

Published: 06th November 2019 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump meets British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the UN General Assembly. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over issues of trade and burden-sharing among NATO allies, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The two leaders again reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special Relationship through a robust bilateral free trade agreement once the UK leaves the European Union (EU)," said the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trump in the phone call also stressed the need for NATO allies to robustly fund their defences, according to the statement.

Speaking on a British radio show last week, Trump said a trade deal between Washington and London would be impossible after Brexit under the withdrawal terms Johnson reached with the EU.

Trump, who repeatedly complained about NATO allies' free-riding on the US military, is expected to visit London early December to attend the NATO Leaders' Meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump NATO allies NATO
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp