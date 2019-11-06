Home World

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif discharged from hospital

The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo was first taken to the government-run hospital in October after his health deteriorated.

Published: 06th November 2019 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to his Jati Umra Raiwind residence here on Wednesday after his two-week stay at a hospital for treatment of multiple diseases.

Sharif, 69, was admitted to the Services Hospital here on October 22 from Pakistan's anti-graft body's custody after his platelets dropped to a critically low level of 2,000.

Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz, who was also undergoing treatment at the same hospital, too was moved to his house along with him from the hospital.

The Islamabad High Court had last week granted bail to Sharif for eight weeks in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case on medical grounds.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has been sentenced to seven years in prison in the case.

He had already secured bail from the Lahore High Court in the money laundering case linked to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills on similar grounds.

This week, Maryam was also granted bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case money laundering case.

"A specialized intensive care unit (ICU) has been set up at Sharif's residence for his treatment on his wish," PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

The special medical unit has been set up on doctors' recommendations.

"Doctors will be available round-the-clock in the ICU," she added.

The medical board that treated the three-time prime minister has recommended his treatment abroad keeping in view complications of his disease.

"We have recommended genetic tests followed by cardiac treatment under one roof which requires more diagnosis to provide further treatment to Nawaz Sharif. The panel of doctors has come to a unanimous decision that since the complete genetic test facility is not available in Pakistan, the patient requires treatment abroad," Mahmood Ayaz, the medical board head, said.

"Doctors have provided best treatment to the patient (Nawaz) here. The patient is stable as compared to the initial days when he was shifted to the hospital. However, his platelets are not stable and the doctors recommended his treatment abroad," he added.

During the course of treatment, Sharif suffered an angina attack, besides complaints of bleeding from gums and some other parts because of frequent changes in platelet count.

The medical board consisting of four senior and leading haematologists has diagnosed Sharif with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) disease - a disorder that can lead to easy or excessive bruising and bleeding.

Ayaz said the doctors have so far given Sharif seven mega units to improve his platelets which were currently ranging between 30,000 and 40,000.

"We are controlling blood pressure and sugar of the patient. He has also been advised exercise and walk," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp