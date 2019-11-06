Home World

Pakistan among worst countries for internet freedom

The watchdog in its report placed Pakistan at 26, out of 100 (100 being the worst)  one place down from last year's ranking.

Published: 06th November 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

internet, net neutrality, open web, world wide, cable, hardware, hacking

For representational purposes

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is among the worst 10 countries in the world for internet and digital media freedom, according to a report by an internet watchdog.

The Freedom House, an international internet rights group, on Tuesday released its 'Freedom on the Net' (FoTN) report for the year 2019, titled 'The Crisis of Social Media', recording an overall decline in global internet freedom between June 2018 and May 2019.

The watchdog in its report placed Pakistan at 26, out of 100 (100 being the worst)  one place down from last year's ranking, Dawn News quoted the report as saying.

The country scored 5 out of 25 for obstacles to access, 14 out of 35 for limits on content, and 7 out of 40 for violation of user rights index.

Globally, Pakistan is among the worst 10 countries in terms of internet and digital media freedom.

In terms of regional ranking, Pakistan emerged as the third-worst country after Vietnam and China, the report said.

Besides decline in internet freedom, the report found election manipulation in Pakistan through informational tactics such as the coordinated use of hyper-partisan commentators, bots, or news sites to disseminate false or misleading content as well as technical tactics, including intentional restrictions on connectivity and blocking of websites, it said.

The report for Pakistan was authored by the Digital Rights Foundation.

DRF Executive Director Nighat Dad said: "The score this year is the culmination of short-term and regressive policies by successive governments. Years worth of draconian legislation and investment in structures that stymie freedom of expression has led to an environment where the internet in Pakistan is more unsafe and less inclusive."

ALSO READ: Pakistan expresses disappointment over US report critical of Islamabad on terror

Internet penetration registered only marginal increases during the reporting period. There are 67 million broadband connections in Pakistan, an increase of 10m since the last report.

However, it added that government initiatives to provide access to remote areas had progressed in recent years.

The report observed that authorities frequently disrupt telecommunication services during protests, elections, and religious and national holidays, often citing security concerns.

During the 2018 general elections, mobile internet services were notably suspended in parts of Balochistan, and in all of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) during both the election period and in the lead-up, the report saids.

The report noted that authorities had upped their efforts to silence critical journalists and activists using a range of techniques.

Users were sentenced to death on charges of posting blasphemous content online, although their convictions were under appeal.

Over 800,000 websites hosting political, religious and social content remain blocked while the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority continued to restrict content in a nontransparent and arbitrary fashion, the report said.

It added that state and other actors were known to exert extralegal pressure on publishers and content producers to remove content, and these instances frequently went unreported.

It observed that most online commentators exercised a degree of self-censorship when writing on topics such as religion, blasphemy, civil-military relations, separatist movements, and women's and other minority communities' rights.

Increasingly, the report found, coordinated and inauthentic accounts were manipulating online content and spreading disinformation.

Online journalists and activists, especially those scrutinising the military or intelligence agencies, had testified to the existence of state-sponsored troll armies being employed to silence dissent.

The report that governments around the world were increasingly using social media to manipulate elections and monitor their citizens, tilting the technology toward digital authoritarianism.

Since June last year, 33 of the 65 countries assessed in FoTN experienced deterioration in internet freedom.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan internet freedom
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp