Home World

Pakistan briefs heads of foreign missions on opening of Kartarpur corridor

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed the diplomatic corps, highlighting Pakistan's initiative of opening the holy Sikh shrine, according to the Foreign Office.

Published: 06th November 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2019 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

Kartarpur gurudwara

Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday launched diplomatic push to showcase the opening of the much-awaited Kartarpur corridor by briefing the heads of foreign missions and their representatives in Islamabad.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed the diplomatic corps, highlighting Pakistan's initiative of opening the holy Sikh shrine, according to the Foreign Office.

Mahmood highlighted the historic initiative by Prime Minister Imran Khan to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, it said.

The Foreign Secretary underscored that Pakistan has taken this step to meet the long-standing request of the Sikh community across the world, particularly from India, the FO said.

It said the opening of the "corridor was in line with the Islamic principles, Pakistan's policy of promoting inter-faith harmony, and Quaid-e-Azam's (Pakistan's founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah) vision of a peaceful neighbourhood."

ALSO READ | 'Kartarpur model' may help resolve future conflicts: Former PM Manmohan Singh

He said that Pakistan will permit 5,000 Indian pilgrims of all faiths without visa, per day, seven days a week, throughout the year, with the provision for additional numbers on special occasions, subject to capacity.

The Foreign Secretary said that besides the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, pilgrims from India would be coming through the Wagah border as well.

He underlined that the first phase of the construction of the Kartarpur corridor project and renovation of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, which has now become the world's largest gurdwara, has been completed in record time.

Prime Minister Khan will inaugurate the corridor on November 9.

Appreciating the historic initiative to open the Kartarpur corridor and completion of the mega project in record time, the diplomats congratulated Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kartarpur corridor Pakistan Sikh shrine
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp