Sikh pilgrims will not be allowed to indulge in political activities: Pakistan

The Kartarpur corridor's inauguration on the Indian side is scheduled for November 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 06th November 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 07:54 AM

Kartarpur corridor

Sikh Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday said that Sikh pilgrims will not be allowed to indulge in any "political activities" at gurdwaras during their visit to the country to attend the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and the Kartarpur corridor opening.

"No political activity is allowed at the religious place (gurdwara). It is strictly banned and the action will be taken if any one (Sikh) is involved in political activities during his visit here to take part in religious festivities," Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman Dr Amir Ahmed told PTI.

The EPTB is a statutory board that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following the partition in 1947.

When asked about a 4-minute-long video, released by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, showing a poster of Khalistan separatists Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, his military adviser Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa in the backdrop, Ahmed said: "It is not in my knowledge but the government will not tolerate any political activity by the visiting Sikhs."

ALSO READ | 'Kartarpur model' may help resolve future conflicts: Former PM Manmohan Singh

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhik Committee president Sardar Satwat Singh refused to comment on the controversy, saying "I am not aware of this matter."

The Kartarpur corridor, scheduled to be opened on November 9, links the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan - the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev - with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur of Punjab, India.

Five thousand Indian pilgrims can visit the shrine everyday and those additional pilgrims will be allowed on special occasions, subject to capacity expansion of facilities by Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have also decided that the corridor will be operational throughout the year, seven days a week and that pilgrims will have a choice to visit it as individuals or in groups.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,500 more Indian Sikhs arrived here via Wagah border.

So far over 4,500 Indian Sikhs have arrived here to attend the Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony and the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

