Home World

Malaysia rejects US plan to host Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in January 2020

While Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah didn't give any reason for the rejection, Donald Trump had also sent an invitation through his envoy to Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad.

Published: 07th November 2019 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has rejected a US plan to host an Asia-Pacific trade summit in January, after Chile scrapped the November meeting over violent anti-government protests.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah didn't give any reason for the rejection on Thursday but Malaysia is next year's host for the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Chile's sudden withdrawal upset a US plan to sign a modest trade agreement with China on the sidelines of the November 16-17 meeting.

Saifuddin said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had sought his views on Malaysia's position to a possible APEC meeting in the US in January during a recent regional summit in Bangkok. "I have informed the American officials while they were in Bangkok that we do not think this is a good idea," he said.

President Donald Trump had also sent an invitation through his envoy to Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad during the Bangkok meeting but Saifuddin said he wasn't privy to it. "If it's about APEC, the answer is no," he added, without elaborating.

Apart from APEC, Chilean President Sebastián Piñera also called off a UN global climate summit in December to respond to widespread protests over economic inequality that have left more than a dozen people dead, hundreds injured and businesses and infrastructure damaged.

The UN climate meeting was quickly rescheduled for Madrid on December 2-13. White House officials have previously indicated they are scouring for other locations as Trump still aims to sign the trade deal with President Xi Jinping.

Under the tentative deal, the US had agreed to suspend plans to raise tariffs on USD 250 billion in Chinese imports, and Beijing had agreed to step up purchases of US farm products. But it did little to address other issues in the US-China trade dispute.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asia Pacific trade summit Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC summit Malaysia APEC 2020 summit Mike Pompeo
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp