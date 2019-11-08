Home World

Bangladesh bans fringe Islamist group

The South Asian nation has been ravaged by Islamist extremism since the late 1990s after jihadists who fought in the war in Afghanistan alongside the Mujahideen and Taliban returned home.

Published: 08th November 2019 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo | PTI)

By AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh has banned a radical Islamist group over a threat to the Muslim-majority country's "security and safety", officials said, as the government steps up a crackdown against extremists.

The South Asian nation has been ravaged by Islamist extremism since the late 1990s after jihadists who fought in the war in Afghanistan alongside the Mujahideen and Taliban returned home.

The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina clamped down on extremist organisations following the killing of 18 foreigners at an upscale Dhaka restaurant in 2016 by a group linked to the Islamic State.

The latest group to be banned is Allahr Dal, or the Party of Allah, with police alleging it was planning attacks.

"Their activities are a threat to public security and safety," a senior home ministry official told AFP.

Allahr Dal's leader Matin Mehedi was arrested in 2006 after he helped Jamayetul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), the nation's biggest militant group, carry out more than 400 small blasts across the nation in 2005.

Authorities believe the group, established in 1995, is an offshoot of JMB, which was banned after the blasts.

"They want to establish Sharia law. They are engaged in anti-government activities," the spokesman for the country's elite Rapid Action Battalion security force, Sarwar Bin Quashem, told AFP.

"They were planning to buy arms and weapons and to carry out raids to get their leader freed from jail."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamist group Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp