Home World

British tourist 'eaten by shark', wife identifies remains through wedding ring 

The victim, Richard Martyn Turner, from Edinburgh, was snorkelling by himself in waters off the Reunion Island, a French department in the Indian Ocean, where four sharks were caught.

Published: 08th November 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Shark

Representational photo (File photo)

By IANS

LONDON: A British tourist was believed to have been eaten by a shark during a luxury trip to celebrate his wife's 40th birthday while swimming in what was deemed a "safe" lagoon, it was reported on Friday.

The victim, identified as civil servant Richard Martyn Turner, from Edinburgh, was snorkelling by himself in waters off the Reunion Island, a French department in the Indian Ocean, where four sharks were later caught, The Daily Mail reported citing Scottish media reports as saying.

The 44-year-old's death was confirmed by judicial sources days after his severed hand and forearm were found in the stomach of a tiger shark, which was at least 13-ft long.

His wife identified his remains through his wedding ring.

Meanwhile, DNA tests were also being carried out on the other remains found inside the tiger shark to confirm that they belong to Turner.

The other three sharks will also have their stomach contents examined, The Daily Mail said.

Turner vanished on November 2 while snorkelling in Hermitage Lagoon, off the coast of the Reunion.

Despite four sharks being killed near near to where he went missing, the lagoon was described by locals as "safe" for swimmers.

The Hermitage Lagoon is known for its calm, shallow waters of less than 6ft and its dense coral reef, which serves as a barrier that helps keep sharks out.

The UK Foreign Office is yet to comment on the incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Richard Martyn Turner shark deaths british tourist shark death
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp