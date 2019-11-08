Home World

Elizabeth Warren challenges Bill Gates on 'wealth tax'

Elizabeth Warren took the cue from Bill Gates in a response on Twitter, offering to meet the Microsoft founder and philanthropist.

Published: 08th November 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Bill Gates and Elizabeth Warren (Photos | AFP, AP)

Bill Gates and Elizabeth Warren (Photos | AFP, AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren offered to meet Bill Gates after the Microsoft billionaire expressed skepticism about her proposal for a "wealth tax" affecting the richest Americans.

Gates, speaking at a New York Times conference on Wednesday, said he favored "progressive" taxation but worried about the impact of a large wealth tax on "innovation."

"I've paid over $10 billion in taxes, I've paid more than anyone," Gates, one of the world's wealthiest individuals, said in the interview.

"If I had to pay $20 billion, it's fine but when you say I should pay $100 billion I'm starting to do a little math. You really want the incentive system to be there. "

Asked if he would consider meeting Warren, Gates said, "I'm not sure how open-minded she is, or that she would even be willing to sit down with somebody who has large amounts of money."

Warren took the cue from Gates in a response on Twitter, offering to meet the Microsoft founder and philanthropist.

"I'm always happy to meet with people, even if we have different views," Warren wrote.

Addressing Gates directly, she said "if we get the chance, I'd love to explain exactly how much you'd pay under my wealth tax. (I promise it's not $100 billion.)"

Warren has proposed a tax on the wealthiest US citizens to help cover her health care program and has also said she wants to break up some of the big technology firms such as Facebook and Google.

Gates said he was "glad to pay a fair bit more in taxes" but said he did not plan to play a role in the election campaign through political donations.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Elizabeth Warren Bill Gates Microsoft Democratic presidential candidate US Presidential elections
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindus get disputed land to build temple, Muslims alternate space for mosque: SC
File photo of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya (Photo| AP)
Ayodhya Verdict: Babri Masjid was built on a temple structure, says Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp