Home World

Nepal police arrest 20 cadres of banned Maoist party for anti-India protests

The students, linked with the Nepal Communist Party -- a splinter Maoist faction led by Netra Bikram Chand 'Bipalv' -- were arrested at Maitighar area.

Published: 10th November 2019 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representation purpose only

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least 20 cadres of a banned Maoist group have been arrested in Nepal for staging protests against India's new political map.

The students, linked with the Nepal Communist Party -- a splinter Maoist faction led by Netra Bikram Chand 'Biplav' -- were arrested at Maitighar area, a senior police official said.

The party on November 6 announced to launch protests condemning India's new political map which reportedly showed Kalapani as part of its territory.

The Nepal government on Wednesday said that the Kalapani area situated in the country's far-West lies within the Nepalese boundary.

India on Thursday said the new map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal.

India last week released fresh maps of the newly-created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and the map of India depicting these UTs.

In the maps, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan is in Ladakh.

The Nepal government said that media reports drew its attention to the Kalapani area being included in the new Indian map.

Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday called an all-party meeting at the Prime Minister's residence to discuss the issue.

During the meeting, former prime ministers and senior leaders of various political parties asked him to take effective measures and initiate high-level political dialogue to resolve the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal Communist Party Netra Bikram Chand Bipalv
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
The man behind fixing the electoral system of India, TN Seshan passed away at his Chennai home on November 10. (Photo| EPS)
TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election passes away
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp