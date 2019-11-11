At least 8 civilians killed in car bomb attack in northeast Syria

By PTI

ANKARA: Turkey's Defense Ministry says a car bomb has killed at least eight civilians in northeast Syria near the Turkish-held town of Tal Abyad.

The ministry said Sunday that 20 people were also injured in the attack in the village of Salik Atik, south of Tal Abyad.

It blamed the attack on Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Turkey invaded northeast Syria last month to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters near the border.

Ankara considers the Kurdish-led forces to be terrorists because of their links to Kurdish militants fighting inside Turkey.

The Kurdish groups have called in Syrian government forces to halt Turkey's advance.

Syrian government forces have since clashed with Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition fighters, despite a shaky truce brokered by Russia.