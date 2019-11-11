Home World

At least 8 civilians killed in car bomb attack in northeast Syria

The ministry said Sunday that 20 people were also injured in the attack in the village of Salik Atik, south of Tal Abyad.

Published: 11th November 2019 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

For representational purposes

By PTI

ANKARA: Turkey's Defense Ministry says a car bomb has killed at least eight civilians in northeast Syria near the Turkish-held town of Tal Abyad.

The ministry said Sunday that 20 people were also injured in the attack in the village of Salik Atik, south of Tal Abyad.

It blamed the attack on Syrian Kurdish fighters.

ALSO READ: Islamic State claims responsibility for deadly Mali attacks on 50 soldiers

Turkey invaded northeast Syria last month to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters near the border.

Ankara considers the Kurdish-led forces to be terrorists because of their links to Kurdish militants fighting inside Turkey.

ALSO READ: Top US military official says 500 troops to remain in Syria

The Kurdish groups have called in Syrian government forces to halt Turkey's advance.

Syrian government forces have since clashed with Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition fighters, despite a shaky truce brokered by Russia.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syria war Tal Abyad Syrian Kurdish fighters Syria turkey ties
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees flock to temple town after landmark Ayodhya verdict
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Post-Ayodhya verdict: Baba Ramdev urges NSA Ajit Doval to maintain peace
Gallery
The man behind fixing the electoral system of India, TN Seshan passed away at his Chennai home on November 10. (Photo| EPS)
TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election passes away
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp