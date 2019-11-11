US woman on Pakistan's blacklist creates ruckus at Islamabad airport

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: An American woman, who was allegedly blacklisted by Pakistan, caused a scene at the Islamabad airport by laying down on the floor as authorities attempted to deport her, it was reported on Monday.

The woman had arrived in the country in a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Manchester to Islamabad, The News International reported.

When the airport staff tried to deport her, the woman started screaming and laid down on the floor of the airport in protest.

The American embassy was contacted and called at the airport to resolve the issue.

The reason for her blacklisting was unknown.