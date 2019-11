By IANS

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday confirmed that three leaders of the Haqqani Network terror group have been "conditionally released" from prison.

Anas Haqqani, Hafiz Rashid and Haji Mali Khan were captured outside of Afghanistan in 2014, reports TOLO News.

Haqqani Network, an offshoot of the Taliban, was designated as a terrorist organization by the US in 2012.