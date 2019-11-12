Home World

Pakistan harbours terrorists 'who try to kill American soldiers': Nikki Haley in new book

Humanitarian assistance will always be a priority for the United States, she said, adding that the US will always be generous when it comes to saving lives and alleviating suffering.

Published: 12th November 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Nikki Haley (File Photo | AP)

Nikki Haley (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said that Pakistan harbours terrorists who "go out and try to kill American soldiers."

In her latest book "With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace" that hit the stores Tuesday, Indian-American Haley wrote that US President Donald Trump was outraged when she presented to him her finding that despite being one of the largest recipient of American aid, Pakistan not only voted against US at the UN, but also harboured terrorists.

"We give Pakistan more aid than all but a handful of countries. In 2017 the US gave their military almost USD 1 billion in aid. Pakistan opposes us at the UN a full 76 per cent of the time. What's worse, Pakistan harbours terrorists who go out and try to kill our American soldiers," Haley wrote in her latest book.

"I brought these findings and others to President Trump. He was outraged. Soon after, he asked Congress to pass legislation ensuring that US foreign aid only goes to promote US interests and US friends," the former top American diplomat said.

Humanitarian assistance will always be a priority for the United States, she said, adding that the US will always be generous when it comes to saving lives and alleviating suffering.

"That's who we are as people. But we should not be the country of mindless handouts. Our focus should be on helping countries that want our help trying to stand on their own two feet, moving from humanitarian assistance to self-reliance. The worst of all possible outcomes is to create permanent reliance on our generosity while bringing countries no closer to supporting our interests," Haley said.

She said her two years as US ambassador to the UN took her to places where values of human rights and freedom of expression, religion and press does not exist, even as an ideal.

"There is no freedom of speech to appeal to for Venezuelans or Cubans. There was no freedom of religion in Pakistan to protect Asia Bibi when she faced death for the crime of being a Christian," she said.

"There is no equal justice under the law for the Uighurs in China, the Rohingya in Burma, or the Yezidis in Syria. We don't need a different America. All of us need to show less entitlement and more gratitude for the universal principles that have made our nation great and will make it greater in the future," Haley said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nikki Haley Pakistan Terrorists in Pakistan US Ambassador
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp